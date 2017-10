× Pedestrian has serious injuries after hit by vehicle in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Greensboro, according to police.

The incident was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Friendway Road at Fuquay Place. The name of the victim has not been released.

The victim was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries.