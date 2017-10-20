Parents say traffic near Thomasville school is dangerous after cars, bus drive in wrong lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Traffic is often backed up in front of schools during drop-off and pickup, but parents at one Triad school are fed up and fear lives are being put in danger.

FOX8 viewers sent us pictures and video of cars crossing double-yellow lines and heading in the wrong direction to get around the backup and even captured a school bus in the wrong lane.

This is happening outside Pilot Elementary School in Thomasville. Parents say it’s been going on for a long time.

“It's everyday,” said one parent, who wanted to remain anonymous. “You see cars swerving into the grass and hitting mailboxes, it's just insane.”

A FOX8 crew was at after-school pickup today and experienced what parents have been complaining about. At least half a dozen cars crossed the double line, one got in the way of a school bus.

“We need another lane or traffic needs to be directed through the back roads around the school completely,” the anonymous parent said.

Tracy Lyn German’s kids used to go to Pilot Elementary.

“I hope they can get some dividers put through there, maybe the buses can go a different route, even a cop out there,” German said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation added a gravel area for cars to line up back in 2010, hoping to alleviate some of the congestion. DOT told us the road is safe.

The Thomasville Police Department said there were five traffic-related calls to the area last year, only one this year so far. It proposed changes to the school system, including adding a gravel road behind the school, twice since 2014.

“It makes no sense to me that no one is doing anything,” the anonymous parent said.

Thomasville police said it is legal for cars to pass the double yellow line if their lane is blocked, but if there is an accident it is their fault.

Davidson County Schools sent us a statement saying that safety is a top priority and it will continue to look for ways to improve it.