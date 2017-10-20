× Nearly $45K in cocaine seized during traffic stop in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies seized nearly $45,000 in cocaine during a traffic stop in Greensboro Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

At about 11:30 a.m., deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Patterson Street. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of one kilogram of cocaine and a bag containing seven grams of cocaine. In total, a street value of $40,000 to $45,000 was seized.

Deputies also found a handgun and $6,000 in cash.

Ramiro Briones-Hernandez and Eric Mosqueda were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transportation, maintaining a vehicle for keeping/selling controlled substances and carrying a concealed gun.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Col. Randy Powers at (336) 508-8834.