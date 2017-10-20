× Mocksville man wins $270K lottery prize

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A Mocksville man won big while playing the “Lucky For Life” lottery game, according to a press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Rances Pastor bought the $2 Quick Pick ticket at the Circle K on Valley Road in Mocksville.

“I was shocked,” Pastor said. “When I checked the numbers, I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

He claimed the prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Winners of “for life” prizes have the option of taking $25,000 each year for the rest of their life or a cash payout of $390,000.

He chose the cash payout and took home $271,053 after federal and state tax withholdings.

Pastor plans to use some of the money to take a trip to Hawaii.