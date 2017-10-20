Meet the North Carolina Zoo’s fist-bumping chimpanzee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Meet Jonathan, the North Carolina Zoo's 20-year-old fist-bumping chimpanzee.

Zookeepers say he's smart and loves attention but can be a bit of a bully with the other chimps.

So, keepers came up with a plan to train him to wait on his snack while the others eat.

They say, "Let's go fist bump."

The cue sends Jonathan to the glass to give another keeper wearing a bright yellow glove a fist bump.

The signal gives zookeepers some time to feed the other chimps.

When they call him back, he gets an extra special treat called a "super fun bag."

Inside the bag, Jonathan gets treats like apples, honey or applesauce.