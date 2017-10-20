× Man accused breaking into multiple businesses in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A man accused of breaking into multiple businesses in High Point has been arrested, according to police.

Luis Daniel Martinez-Martinez, 44, of High Point, faces six counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and attempted felony breaking and entering.

Officers were called to an alarm at Metro-PCS at 810 S. Main St. on Thursday where an officer spotted the suspect fleeing the scene, according to a High Point police press release.

Police said the suspect was apprehended in a wooded area after a chase. On Friday, officers identified him as a suspect in seven other burglaries.

High Point police have released a list of when and where the alleged crimes took place:

2501 South Main Street – Ana’s Salon (October 15, 2017)

2501 South Main Street – Authentic African Hairs (October 15, 2017)

2425 Brentwood Street – Mini Nails (October 15, 2017)

1901 Brentwood Street – Napoli’s Pizza and Subs (October 15, 2017)

209 East Fairfield Road – Salon De Belleza (October 18, 2017)

209 East Fairfield Road – Monte Alban (October 18, 2017)

209 East Fairfield Road – Trans4mation Nutrition (October 18, 2017)

The suspect has been jailed in Guilford County under a $350,000 bond and has court planned for Nov. 13.