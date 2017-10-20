× Luke Kuechly ruled out against Bears, Ryan Kalil expected to return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Kuechly came out of the Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 12. He is currently in the concussion protocol process.

Luke Kuechly is officially OUT — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) October 20, 2017

So far, Kuechly has 29 solo tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception.

The four-time Pro Bowler and 2013 Defensive Player of the Year also missed three games in 2015 with a concussion.

On a positive note, five-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil is expected to make his first start since week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ryan Kalil is expected to return. Hasn't played since Week 1. — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) October 20, 2017

The Panthers are 4-2 and in first place in the NFC South.