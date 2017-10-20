High Point high school student has dreams of dancing at NC A&T State University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Being a dancer for North Carolina A&T State University, performing with the band and sharing the Aggie spirit are all on the mind of Jada Aughtry-McInnis.

She's a senior and is on the dance team at Andrews High School in High Point.

Away from work and school, the 17-year-old volunteers as a junior staff at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point.

She finds joy spending time with elementary-aged members.

"You never know what people have going on at home and it's like coming there and putting a smile on people's faces could bring joy to their day," she says.

She and other standouts competed for a chance at "Youth of the Year" Award" -- and she won.

Extracurricular activities help keep her involved and focused.

