× Guilford County manager assumes interim animal services director role

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing has announced that he will assume the responsibilities of interim animal services director, according to a news release from Guilford County Government.

The animal services director position has been vacant since July 26 and Deputy County Manager Clarence Grier has absorbed those duties for the last three months.

Lawing announced today that, “serving as an interim director can be very time consuming. This internal change will allow Mr. Grier time to focus on the other departments under his purview.” Lawing added, “I am committed to spending as much time as is possible to provide leadership and direction for the department until the vacant position can be filled.”

Lawing said the county has been actively recruiting for the position and making progress in the selection of a final candidate.