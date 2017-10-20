× Four inmates charged with murder after attempted escape at North Carolina prison

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Four inmates allegedly involved in an escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution that resulted in the deaths of two employees now face murder charges, WTVD reports.

At a news conference Friday, officials said 29-year-old Wisezah Buckman, 33-year-old Seth J. Frasier, 28-year-old Mikel Brady, and 30-year-old Johnathan M. Monk are all charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Correctional Officer Justin Smith, 35, and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden, 50, were killed by inmates in the escape attempt.

Pasquotank Correctional Institution, which currently houses approximately 720 male inmates in close, medium, and minimum custody, is near Elizabeth City, North Carolina.