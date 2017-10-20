Dog abused by Guilford County teen in viral video gets a new family this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bella, a chocolate Labrador retriever, is getting washed and groomed for her big day Saturday.

“She’s excited and she’s ready to go,” said Tammy Graves with The Haley Graves Foundation.

This weekend, Bella goes home to her new family.

“She’s going to this next chapter in her life where people are excited to see her,” Graves said.

She’s come a long way in the past two months.

“She was withdrawn,” Graves said. “She was confused and she didn’t understand what had happened to her.”

In August, a video went viral, showing a teen using an aerosol can and lighter to create flames which she pointed at Bella.

Animal cruelty charges were filed against the teen.

“Her hair felt like plastic back here,” Graves said.

Not only was her fur singed, Graves whose non-profit took Bella in, says she was also traumatized.

“We tried to make her forget what happened to her before,” she said.

Once Bella`s story came out, more than two dozen people wanted to adopt her.

“We need to make sure that they want her for the right reasons,” Graves said. “We wanted someone who wanted Bella to be their family pet and they wanted her for the long-term goal.”

The adoption was finalized this week, but for Bella’s safety, her new family wants to remain anonymous.

‘'They feel it`s best that she move into their home and live out her life in peace,” Graves said.

And to help her get adjusted, Bella will work with a trainer at her new home for six to eight weeks.

“Teaching her how to perform tasks and getting praise for performing them is what raises her confidence level,” said Jeff Nelson, a dog trainer.

Graves hopes that confidence will help Bella forget about the trauma of her past.

“It’s a great start for her and her new life,” Graves said.