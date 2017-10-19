× Woman’s roommate’s Snapchat revealed a ‘nasty’ surprise slipped in her water bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennesee woman is accused of trying to poison her roommate by pouring toilet water into her water bottles, according to News Channel 5.

For several weeks, the victim suffered from health issues — including weight loss, appetite suppression, and diarrhea.

She learned through a Snapchat story that her roommate at Tennessee State University, identified as Tierni Williams, had been getting water from a toilet and pouring it into water bottles the girl kept on her side of the room.

In the video, Williams is heard calling the prank “nasty,” WZTV reports.

“The water that goes into the toilet is municipal water and is very clean, but the flush doesn’t remove absolutely everything and there could be residual bacteria or viruses left in the bowl of the toilet,” said Dr. William Schaffner said, infectious disease director at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Williams is charged with adulteration of food or liquid with bodily injury.

She was taken to jail on a $7,500 bond.