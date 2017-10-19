× Two women accused of trying to rob bank while dressed as nuns

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Two women are accused of trying to rob a bank in Pennsylvania while dressed as nuns.

The Associated Press reported that Melisa Aquino Arias, 23, of the Dominican Republic, and Swahilys Pedraza-Rodriguez, 19, of New Haven, Connecticut, face charges in the incident.

The suspects also face charges after being accused of robbing two banks in New Jersey while wearing head scarves.

The crime in Pennsylvania took place at a Citizens Bank in Tannersville on Aug. 28, according to law enforcement officials. The suspects reportedly fled the scene without any money after an alarm was triggered.

The FBI in Philadelphia had posted photos of the suspects dressed as nuns to Twitter. The women were arrested on Sunday.