Three people arrested after more than 180 marijuana plants seized from two Archdale homes

ARCHDALE, N.C. – Three people face charges after more than 180 marijuana plants were seized from two homes in Archdale, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Reydi Martinez-Costales, 37, of Opa Locka, Fla.; Rosmery Miranda Cruz, 23, of Miami, Fla. and Omar Manso Laso, 50, of Archdale, face multiple charges in connection to the incident.

The arrests were made after Randolph County deputies searched two homes at 6001 and 6007 Muddy Creek Road. The investigation into the manufacturing of marijuana was concluded on Oct. 18.

Officers found and seized 181 marijuana plants from the homes, along with items of drug paraphernalia and a firearm, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also seized a computer, a credit card manufacturing machine and numerous blank credit cards. An additional 40 marijuana plants were also seized out of a vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects face multiple charges including manufacturing marijuana and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance.

Martinez-Costales was jailed under a $1,150,000 secured bond, Cruz was jailed under a $400,000 secured bond and Laso a $300,000 secured bond.