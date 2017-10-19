× Spam heists prompt stores to put the wildly popular ‘mystery meat’ in locked cases

Spam heists are prompting many retailers in Hawaii to place the popular “mystery meat” in locked cases.

KHON reported that several incidents of cans of Spam have been reported in Hawaii, where the meat is considered a delicacy.

A man took eight cases of Spam and headed to the door without paying at a Safeway in the Pearl City community on Oahu last month.

In another instance, three women at a drug store tried stealing 18 cases, but were stopped at the door.

A retail expert said the crimes may be due to a law passed last year that raised the threshold level for felony theft from $300 to $750.

“They know that so they steal right under that $750 line,” she Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii, according to KHON.

Hawaii residents consume more per capita than any other state, some five million pounds a year, according to the Washington Post.