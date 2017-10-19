× School named after Confederate president to be renamed after Barack Obama

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi elementary school that was named after a Confederate president is set to be renamed next year after former United States President Barack Obama, according to The Clarion-Ledger.

Davis IB Elementary School in Jackson was named after Confederate President Jefferson Davis. At a school board meeting on Oct. 5, members voted to rename the school Barack Obama Magnet IB.

The name change is set to take place for the 2018-19 academic year.

“Jefferson Davis, although infamous in his own right, would probably not be too happy about a diverse school promoting the education of the very individuals he fought to keep enslaved being named after him,” said PTA president President Janelle Jefferson.

Jefferson said the new name exhibits “a person who fully represents ideals and public stances consistent with what we want our children to believe about themselves.”

On Sept. 19, the board authorized the PTA at Davis Magnet, George Elementary, and Lee Elementary to set new names. The three schools are all named after Confederate leaders.

George Elementary is named after James Zachariah George, who is known for signing Mississippi’s secession ordinance, according to CBS News. He also drafted the state constitution that denied voting rights to black citizens. Lee Elementary is named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.