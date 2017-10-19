Plastic recycling company in Reidsville expanding, looking to hire high school students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – Plastic Revolutions, a full-service plastic recycling company in Reidsville, is expanding.

The company is creating a new line that will provide products for Unifi, another Rockingham County company. The expansion will create 35 new positions.

“The big challenge we have is finding 35 people. The labor market is really tight,” Vice President Ed Handy said.

Handy is developing an apprenticeship program as another way to fill jobs.

“My idea was to target kids 16 and 17 years old. Start them working part time in the plant and then they have a kinship to us when they do graduate,” he said.

Handy says unlike other apprenticeship programs, his doesn’t focus on grades.

“I’m targeting the other kids. I want the kids that maybe lack the confidence or the grades to go into some of these other programs, but they’re capable of doing the jobs that we have here,” he said.

It’s possible Handy could cover about half the jobs on the new line with students.

Before he can move forward, he’s waiting on final approval from the state.

“I have a feeling for the kind of people I want and the kind of people that’s available, and I think we have a great marriage if I can put them together.”