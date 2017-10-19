Parents create awesome ‘Wheel of Fortune’ costume for son in wheelchair

MELROSE PARK, Illinois– The Alfano family in Illinois has created some pretty awesome Halloween costumes for their 8-year-old son Anthony, who has cerebral palsy.

This year, they have turned their son’s wheelchair into the popular game show, “Wheel of Fortune.”

Deanna Alfano told Inside Edition the game show is one of Anthony’s favorites and they watch it every night. “He loves hearing the alphabet, but he has a love for most game shows,” she said.

Alfano explained to Inside Edition that she used a PVC board and LED lights so the costume lights up.

The family has created costumes for Anthony since he was one. Some of his past costumes include the Lincoln Memorial, Pinocchio and a hockey goalie.