In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the hike in movie ticket prices, North Carolina's vulnerability to identity theft and more.
Movie ticket prices up 5% since last year
-
Royal Caribbean is being sued
-
Gas prices shooting up after Hurricane Harvey
-
Lowe’s hiring to help with Harvey
-
FBI issues privacy warning over tech toys
-
Verizon to drop unlimited data plan price
-
-
Hurricane Harvey could spike gas prices
-
Duke Energy price hike
-
Oil prices to stay low until 2020
-
Wells Fargo hit with another lawsuit
-
Lumber prices continue to soar
-
-
Low summer gas prices
-
Duke Energy’s proposed price hike put on hold
-
NC ranks high in tax code competitiveness