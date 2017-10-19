Man sets state record by catching 93-pound catfish

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A man set a state record by reeling in a 93-pound blue catfish, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Richard Barrett, of Axson, Georgia, caught the catfish in the Altamaha River on Oct. 14, WJCL reports.

Barrett used a live channel catfish he caught earlier that day as bait, according to WJCL.

The catfish broke the previous Georgia state record, set in 2010, by more than 10 pounds.

“It is always good news when I hear about someone catching a new state record fish in Georgia as it continues to show me how many great fishing opportunities are out there,” John Biagi, Chief of Fisheries for the Wildlife Resources Division, told WJCL.

Officials estimated the fish was about 14 years old.