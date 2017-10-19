× Man killed by 3-year-old boy who was allegedly given gun and told to chase him

WARRENVILLE, S.C. — A 23-year-old was shot and killed after a South Carolina man gave a toddler a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard, according to The Aiken Standard.

Police went to a trailer park in Warrenville around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found Timothy Raheem Johnson dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses say 31-year-old Albert Monted Davis gave the 3-year-old boy his handgun and told him to chase Johnson around the yard. While the child was carrying it, the weapon went off and struck the victim.

Police say Johnson died from exsanguination from the gunshot wound.

Davis was arrested around 8 p.m. and charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen handgun, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful conduct to a minor.