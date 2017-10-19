× Man dies after shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a home in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to a press release.

At about 11 p.m., officers went to a home in the 2100 block of E. 23rd St. in reference to a reported shooting. Arriving officers found 25-year-old Dontrell Warren. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

This is the city’s 21st homicide in 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.