Man arrested after standoff in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The man involved in an hours-long standoff in Winston-Salem Wednesday night has been arrested, according to a press release.

At about 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department went to a home in the 3400 block of Dixiana Lane to serve a domestic violence protective order against 69-year-old Daniel Dunne. Part of the order was to seize firearms, Deputy Brad Stanley says.

An investigation led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for assault on a female as well as an involuntary commitment order -- both against Dunne.

Police say Dunne would not cooperate, went back inside and refused to come out. A woman was taken from the area to safety, Stanley said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team entered the home and took Dunne into custody. He is currently being evaluated at a local hospital.

Once he is released, Dunne will be served the warrant for assault on a female.