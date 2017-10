Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Crews are investigating a fire at a home in High Point Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at 10:30 a.m. on Granby Avenue at the corner of Cable Street.

The home is overgrown and neighbors say one man lives there but he got out safely. Officials have not confirmed.

No other homes have been affected.

Open flames are visible from this angle on Granby Ave. Plenty of neighbors out watching, no other homes affected by fire right now @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/oUsatFhNbs — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) October 19, 2017

No sign of flames but smoke is pouring from the roof. Waiting on official info, both police and fire on scene. Live details on @myfox8 at 12 pic.twitter.com/KqJglhrciQ — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) October 19, 2017

On scene of a house fire at Cable St. & Granby Ave. in High Point. House is very overgrown, looks to be abandoned. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/X3JFkEawli — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) October 19, 2017