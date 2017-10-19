× Greensboro dead last on ranking of US cities for vegetarians

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro found itself at the very bottom of a ranking of the best U.S. cities for vegetarians.

Financial website WalletHub posted the ranking of the 100 largest U.S. cities, in order of most to least vegetarian- and vegan-friendly, on Monday.

The ranking was based on multiple metrics, such as the affordability of groceries for vegetarians and the diversity, accessibility and quality of vegetarian and vegan options.

Greensboro ranked dead last — No. 100 — while Winston-Salem came in at No. 72.

Raleigh ranked highest in North Carolina, at No. 22.

The top five were:

New York City Portland, Oregon Orlando, Florida San Francisco Los Angeles

