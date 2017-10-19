Father accused of breaking newborn son’s arms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLUMAS LAKE, Calif. -- A California father is accused of breaking his newborn son's arms, according to KTXL.

Glen Haskell, 33, was arrested Monday night after doctors at a local hospital called deputies when the boy was brought into the emergency room with two fractured arms.

Deputies say the injuries happened after the baby was shaken.

"The baby was crying, and the suspect in the case became frustrated and got the baby by both arms and shook the baby causing the injuries,” Anderson said.

The infant was transferred to another hospital and is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Haskell was taken to jail on a $50,000 bond.