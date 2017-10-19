× ‘Family Feud’ holding auditions in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The popular TV game show “Family Feud” is holding auditions in Charlotte next month.

The auditions will be held on Nov. 18 and 19.

You must have five family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption to be eligible. There are no age restrictions but show producers suggest contests be at least 15 years old.

Producers are looking for “families who have energy, enthusiasm and an ability to play the game,” according to the “Family Feud” website.

For more information or to apply, click here.