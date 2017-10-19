Dates set for 2017 FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts

The 2017 dates for the annual FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts have been announced. All of the concerts will feature Christmas music.

The Burlington concert will feature music by the Greensboro Symphony and will be held at Williams High School Auditorium on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The Greensboro concert will feature music by the Greensboro Symphony and will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum on Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The Winston-Salem concert, featuring music by the Winston-Salem Symphony, will be held at LJVM Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

FOX8’s Neill McNeill and Katie Nordeen will once again host this year’s concerts in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

As always, admission and parking are free for all three concerts with your donation of canned food items to benefit The Salvation Army. Last year’s FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts raised more than 500,000 cans of food. The FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts serve as the single largest provider of food for the hungry in the Triad, and help stock the shelves of The Salvation Army for more than half the year.