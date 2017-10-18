Yearbook photo of school therapy dog goes viral

A school therapy dog is gaining fame online after a picture posted on Twitter shows him posing for a yearbook photo.

On Thursday, Twitter user Jaxon posted a photo of the dog, named Bird, with the caption, “Oh my god. my mom got my dog a school picture because he’s a therapy dog at her school.”

oh my god. my mom got my dog a school picture because he’s a therapy dog at her school🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mDAxUQLCcm — jaxon (@_holt2) October 12, 2017

According to KSAT, Bird is a therapy dog at a school for children with special needs and goes with Jaxon’s mother each day to keep the students calm.

Jaxon said his mother wanted the dog to take part in yearbook pictures because he does so much for the students.

The tweet has more than 135,000 likes and 39,000 retweets.

Some Twitter users replied with pictures of their dogs’ yearbook photos.

My boy Taj. I'm a quad and teach 8th grade. pic.twitter.com/tgTQMOpLpv — Josh Steadings (@JoshSteadings) October 18, 2017