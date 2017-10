Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- An employee is alive after she escaped a fire at a Cook Out in Greensboro Wednesday morning.

The woman was in the kitchen when she saw black smoke, according to the Greensboro Fire Department assistant fire chief. She ran out of the building and to another business to call 911.

She was not injured and the fire is now out.

The building sustained heavy damage and officials don't know how the fire started.

