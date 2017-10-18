Woman opens plus-size boutique in Lexington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Her store has only been open a little more than two weeks, but it already looks like Krista Miller has found a good fit.

“We have had so many customers come in and say, ‘We needed something like this in Lexington, there’s no place for plus-size women to shop,’” Miller said.

Miller is the proud owner of Cooper Road Collection, a plus size boutique at 16 W. Second Ave. in Lexington.

Miller says that from childhood through college, it was hard finding stylish clothes in her size.

“I remember having to wear sweat pants and zip-up hoodies that were not attractive. I remember this bright red one. It will forever stay in my mind, but it was the only thing that fit me,” she said.

She wants her boutique to be a place where women can find clothes that are trendy, fit well and are affordable.

Cooper Road Collection generally carries clothing from 1X to 3X, but the store can also get pieces from 4X to 6X.

“We’ve had a lot of requests for XL as well,” she said.

Miller plans to start a curvy section with XL sizes.

Although running a business requires a significant time commitment, Miller manages to balance running the boutique with her full-time job as a loan processor.

This is not Miller’s first business venture.

In college, she owned a plus-size consignment boutique in Winston-Salem, but closed it when she graduated.

“I don’t think I could ever have done this without support from my family and friends, and so I’m just grateful that I’m able to do this and hopefully it’s successful and can help many, many people.”

To keep up with what the boutique has in stock and the new orders on the way, you can follow Cooper Road Collection on Facebook and Instagram.