Winston-Salem police involved in standoff with man barricaded in home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A large law enforcement presence lined along Transou Road in Winston-Salem Wednesday night.
Law enforcement has been on the scene for about four hours. A portion of Transou Road is currently blocked.
According to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brad Stanley, deputies went to a home in the area to serve a domestic violence protective order Wednesday evening. Part of the order was to seize firearms.
A man at the home would not cooperate, went back inside and refused to come out. A woman was taken from the area to safety, Stanley said.
Winston-Salem police responded and took over the scene, as the home is inside the city limits.
Winston-Salem police have not released any information on the incident. It is unclear if the man is barricaded in a home on Transou Road or a side street.
FOX8 has a crew at the scene working to gather additional information.