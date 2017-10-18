Winston-Salem police involved in standoff with man barricaded in home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A large law enforcement presence lined along Transou Road in Winston-Salem Wednesday night.

Law enforcement has been on the scene for about four hours. A portion of Transou Road is currently blocked.

According to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brad Stanley, deputies went to a home in the area to serve a domestic violence protective order Wednesday evening. Part of the order was to seize firearms.

A man at the home would not cooperate, went back inside and refused to come out. A woman was taken from the area to safety, Stanley said.

Winston-Salem police responded and took over the scene, as the home is inside the city limits.

Winston-Salem police have not released any information on the incident. It is unclear if the man is barricaded in a home on Transou Road or a side street.

FOX8 has a crew at the scene working to gather additional information.

Hearing from neighbors the situation is happening on Dixiana Lane — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) October 19, 2017

If you Iive NORTH of Peter Pfaff, you CAN get home. If you live between Mickle Rd and Peter Pfaff, still no luck 😔 — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) October 19, 2017

Quick look at Transou Road, blocked off on both sides pic.twitter.com/QlgC2dYVhB — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) October 19, 2017

Just spoke with several people who live in the area where this is happening--they've been evacuated to a nearby parking lot — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) October 19, 2017

...he went back inside house and refused to come out. Several WSPD officers still here. Will have the latest @ 10. — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) October 19, 2017

Just pulled up to situation in Pfafftown. WSPD says started as a dom. violence protective order being served...the man wouldn't cooperate.. — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) October 19, 2017