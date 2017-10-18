× Voting locations for Greensboro’s Participatory Budgeting project proposals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Residents aged 14 and older can vote for Greensboro’s Participatory Budgeting project proposals from Oct. 23 to Nov. 18.

Participatory Budgeting is a process that allows residents to decide how to spend $500,000 worth of public funds. New this year: residents can vote at any of the polling locations and times.

There is no need to vote in your City Council District.

Voting times and locations:

Oct. 23, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Hemphill Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road

Oct. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd.

Oct. 28, 9-11 a.m., Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive

Nov. 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.

Nov. 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive

Nov. 4, 9-11 a.m., McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.

Nov. 9, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Benjamin Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway

Nov. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd.

Nov. 17, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

Visit greensboro-nc.gov/PBvoting for more information on Participatory Budgeting.