Victim in 'cough medicine' murder case had 123 cuts and stab wounds, autopsy says

RALEIGH, N.C. — Autopsy results show a North Carolina woman who was allegedly killed by her husband – who claimed to be on cold medicine – was stabbed 123 times.

According to WTVD, 29-year-old Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps died from multiple stab wounds to her face, neck, torso, arms, and jugular vein.

Officials said when they found the victim she was in the fetal position on her bedroom floor. She was taken to WakeMed where she later died.

The incident happened on Sept. 1 at a home in Raleigh. Polie have charged Phelps’ husband 28-year-old Matthew Phelps with her murder.

In a 911 call, Matthew said he thought he killed his wife in a dream and woke up to find himself covered in blood and her dead on the floor.

“I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed, and I think I did it,” he said. “I can’t believe this.”

He told police that has trouble sleeping and may have taken too much cold medicine.

Search warrants from the couple’s home show that officers found an empty box of Coricidin HBP Cold and Cough.