Teen accused of stabbing siblings to death told police he wanted to be alone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A 19-year-old accused of stabbing his two younger siblings to death Tuesday morning told police he did it so he could be alone, according to KDVR.

Police responded to a home in Colorado Springs, Colorado around 1 a.m. and officers found 5-year-old Sofia Murphy, 7-year-old Noah Murphy and their father Jefferson Murphy all with stab wounds. Noah and Sofia had suffered stab wounds to their necks and were later pronounced dead.

Jefferson is being treated for non-life-threatening wounds. He is expected to survive.

Malik Vincent Murphy was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Malik Murphy told police he often had “homicidal ideations” and planned to kill his family and bury them in the backyard so he could be alone at the home. He said he bought the knife at a local Walmart several months ago,

The 19-year-old and his younger siblings all slept in the same room. He said he stabbed them both three times.