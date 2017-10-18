Suspect in deadly Maryland workplace shooting in custody

Federal authorities have a suspect in custody wanted for shooting five people at a business park in Maryland, according to WBAL.

Three of the five people shot Wednesday at an office park in Edgewood, Maryland, have died, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told CNN.

Police identified the suspect as Radeed Labeeb Prince, 37.

Witness Mike Sullivan told WBAL that someone from a nearby business described the shooting to him.

He said, “next door we have another business that we know pretty well, and as we were outside talking they guy said that he heard a bunch of arguing that calmed down. Then, he heard a bunch of more arguing. He said it sounded like a big huge fight going on and then next thing he knew he heard some noises — didn’t sound like gunshots or didn’t really think it was gunshots — but the next thing he knew that’s when all chaos broke out.”

Gahler told WBAL authorities believe the victims were targeted.