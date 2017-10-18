Rockingham County Animal Control looking for owners of 2 goats found on highway

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Animal Control officers are looking for the owners of two goats located Tuesday.

The goats were found together on N.C. 770 near Snead Road just east of Stoneville, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the goats is mostly white in color and the other is mostly black in color.

Anyone with information about the goats’ owners is asked to call Animal Control Officer Mike French at (336) 634-3300.