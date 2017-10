Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- For Michael Branson, getting dressed for work is a little different.

He's not climbing the corporate ladder, but he is moving up in the world. He's a professional stilt walker and operates a business called East Coast Giants.

Branson is already a pretty tall guy without the stilts, standing at 6 foot 3 inches. But with his stilts he stands about 8 feet tall!

See Branson in action in this edition of Roy's Folks.