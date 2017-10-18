Randolph County duo charged with drug trafficking, given $5M bonds
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County duo is behind bars on $5 million bonds for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a press release.
On Monday, a deputy with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle near Dawson Miller Road and Highway 134 in Asheboro. Following a search, the deputy found drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of marijuana.
After further investigation, a trafficking amount of methamphetamine was found and resulted in the vehicle being seized.
Joshua M. Allred, of Randleman, was given the following charges:
• Served with an outstanding order for arrest for larceny/shoplifting
• Driving While license revoked
• Possession of drug paraphernalia
• Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
• Resist public officer
• Simple Possession of schedule IV controlled substance
• Possession With intent to manufacture, sell, deliver methamphetamine
• Trafficking in methamphetamine
• Possession of marijuana Less than ½ ounce
He was taken to the Randolph County Jail on a $5.2 million bond.
Emory Rose Dennis, of Randleman, was given the following charges:
• Possession of marijuana less than ½ ounce
• Possession of drug paraphernalia
• Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
• Simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance
• Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver methamphetamine
• Trafficking in methamphetamine
• Possession of controlled substance in jail or confinement facility
She was taken to the Randolph County Jail on a $5 million bond.