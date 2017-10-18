× Randolph County duo charged with drug trafficking, given $5M bonds

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County duo is behind bars on $5 million bonds for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a press release.

On Monday, a deputy with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle near Dawson Miller Road and Highway 134 in Asheboro. Following a search, the deputy found drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of marijuana.

After further investigation, a trafficking amount of methamphetamine was found and resulted in the vehicle being seized.

Joshua M. Allred, of Randleman, was given the following charges:

• Served with an outstanding order for arrest for larceny/shoplifting

• Driving While license revoked

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

• Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

• Resist public officer

• Simple Possession of schedule IV controlled substance

• Possession With intent to manufacture, sell, deliver methamphetamine

• Trafficking in methamphetamine

• Possession of marijuana Less than ½ ounce

He was taken to the Randolph County Jail on a $5.2 million bond.

Emory Rose Dennis, of Randleman, was given the following charges:

• Possession of marijuana less than ½ ounce

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

• Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

• Simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance

• Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver methamphetamine

• Trafficking in methamphetamine

• Possession of controlled substance in jail or confinement facility

She was taken to the Randolph County Jail on a $5 million bond.