Police searching for suspects in armed robbery of Burlington convenience store

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for three suspects in the armed robbery of a convenience store in Burlington Tuesday night, according to a press release.

At about 10 p.m., officers went to Joe’s Shopwell Mini Martin at 1204 Apple Street in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, the clerk told police three men entered the store with hoodies around their face. One man displayed a handgun and demanded money.

They stole an undisclosed amount of money and left the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.