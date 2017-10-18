Perfect recipes for your Halloween party
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re celebrating Halloween and Fall with sweet treats. Danielle Dilizio with Dewey’s Bakery spent time with us in the studio with these recipes!
Edible Halloween/Fall Cookie Dough — yields two servings
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup packed brown sugar
- 2 tbsp butter, softened
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp milk
- 5 tbsp flour
- 2 tbsp chocolate chips
Instructions:
- Start by mixing/mashing your softened butter, brown sugar, salt, and vanilla together until combined.
- Mix in 1 tbsp of milk.
- Slowly add flour, 1 tbsp at a time until you have the perfect cookie dough texture.
- Finally, add in chocolate chips!
Sugar Cookie Fall Wreath — yields 4 dozen
Ingredients:
- 2 ¼ cups butter
- 2 ¼ cups sugar
- 6 tsp vanilla
- 3 eggs
- 2 ½ tbsp baking powder
- 6 ¾ cups flour
- ½ tsp baking soda
Instructions:
- Using a mixer, beat the butter, sugar, vanilla, and eggs together on medium for 2 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Slowly add the flour mixture into the bowl little by little, occasionally stopping to scrape the items.
- When the dough forms, take out and put into separate smaller bowls. Using gloves, color the dough: red, orange, gold, and brown. Cover with cellophane and refrigerate for a few hours.
- When ready, take out and roll dough.
- Cut out small leaves and make vein indentations. Using large and small round cutters, make the wreath-shaped cookies.
- Bake at 300 degrees for 10-12 minutes, keeping in mind that smaller pieces may bake faster.
- Connect the cookies with royal icing, then let dry.
36.099860 -80.244216