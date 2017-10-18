× Perfect recipes for your Halloween party

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re celebrating Halloween and Fall with sweet treats. Danielle Dilizio with Dewey’s Bakery spent time with us in the studio with these recipes!

Edible Halloween/Fall Cookie Dough — yields two servings

Ingredients:

¼ cup packed brown sugar

2 tbsp butter, softened

1/8 tsp salt

1 tbsp milk

5 tbsp flour

2 tbsp chocolate chips

Instructions:

Start by mixing/mashing your softened butter, brown sugar, salt, and vanilla together until combined. Mix in 1 tbsp of milk. Slowly add flour, 1 tbsp at a time until you have the perfect cookie dough texture. Finally, add in chocolate chips!

Sugar Cookie Fall Wreath — yields 4 dozen

Ingredients:

2 ¼ cups butter

2 ¼ cups sugar

6 tsp vanilla

3 eggs

2 ½ tbsp baking powder

6 ¾ cups flour

½ tsp baking soda

Instructions:

Using a mixer, beat the butter, sugar, vanilla, and eggs together on medium for 2 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Slowly add the flour mixture into the bowl little by little, occasionally stopping to scrape the items. When the dough forms, take out and put into separate smaller bowls. Using gloves, color the dough: red, orange, gold, and brown. Cover with cellophane and refrigerate for a few hours. When ready, take out and roll dough. Cut out small leaves and make vein indentations. Using large and small round cutters, make the wreath-shaped cookies. Bake at 300 degrees for 10-12 minutes, keeping in mind that smaller pieces may bake faster. Connect the cookies with royal icing, then let dry.