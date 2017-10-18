New building allows Forsyth Humane Society to house twice as many animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- The Forsyth Humane Society in Winston-Salem has a lot to celebrate.

Executive director Sarah Williamson says their new building on Country Club Road is plenty spacious and inviting for visitors and volunteers alike.

"If you can imagine, in our little home on Miller Street, we adopted just over 700 animals the year prior to moving," said Forsyth Humane Society Board Chair Kevin Nunley. "And then last year with the move we adopted 1150 animals out of this location and we're on track to adopt over 2000 out of this location this year."

Since moving from their old location on Miller Street, where they'd been for 29 years, the Forsyth Humane Society can house twice as many animals.

The organization raised $3.8 million in its capital campaign for the new building and the Winston-Salem Foundation was a big part of that.