Man shot by deputy in Yadkin County

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C — A man was shot by a Yadkin County deputy on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:40 a.m. Saturday, a report was filed with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The reporting party and another person went to a residence on Ray T. Moore Road in Yadkinville and were confronted by the homeowner, the release said. The homeowner fired shots at the two individuals and their vehicle.

The reporting party also spoke with a magistrate and an involuntary commitment process was issued for the homeowner.

At 11:25 a.m., Yadkin County deputies went to the residence to serve the involuntary commitment process and investigate the earlier shooting.

Deputies were outside when the homeowner came out and confronted them with a firearm, the release said. The homeowner took aim at the deputies and a deputy shot him.

The homeowner was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition and his name has not been released.