Man cited for driving while license revoked after crashing into school bus in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was cited for driving with a revoked license after he crashed into a school bus carrying 21 students in Winston-Salem Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

Noble Miller, 41, was driving a 2013 Dodge Caravan behind a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus on Knollwood Street near S. Stratford Road when the bus stopped at a red light and he collided with the rear of the bus.

The bus was taking the students to Moore Elementary School.

There were no reported injuries and damage sustained during the collision was minor.

Miller was issued a citation for driving while license revoked and failure to reduce speed.