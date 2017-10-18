× Man arrested in Alamance County road rage shooting

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a road rage shooting in Alamance County last week has been arrested, according to a press release.

On Aug. 12, deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the intersection of Glen Raven Road and Durham Street in Burlington. Investigators say Jose David Carvajal followed victims at the intersection after being involved in a road rage incident.

While following the vehicle, he allegedly fired six shots into the victim’s car and left the scene.

Following an investigation by the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Taskforce, Carvajal was arrested on Tuesday after he got into his vehicle at 410 Everett Street.

Carvajal, who authorities deemed to be a citizen of Mexico, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

He was taken to the Alamance County Jail where he is currently being held.