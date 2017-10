Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A fire has been reported at a Cook Out in Greensboro.

Pictures from the scene show smoke coming from the Cook Out at 2411 Battleground Avenue.

According to Greensboro police, only one lane of southbound Battleground Avenue is open due to the fire. Motorists are asked to use alternative routes in the area.

Additional details are unknown.