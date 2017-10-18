‘Fire Ops 101’ offers a glimpse into working as a firefighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For the first time, the Greensboro Fire Department and the Professional Fire Fighters of Greensboro teamed up to let the amateurs join their ranks.

They held the first "Fire Ops 101" on Wednesday and I geared up for a day in a firefighter's boots.

Along with other members of the media and Greensboro city leaders, I went through four exercises: fire attack training, search and rescue, vehicle extrication and CPR.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fire ops students experienced a small portion of what it takes to become a firefighter.

"Yes, it is a cool job, and a lot of cool things happen," said Kenny Roberson, a fire engineer. "But a lot of bad things happen. We're never called for a birthday party. You're called when someone's in trouble."

Check out the videos in this story for a close-up look at firefighting training.