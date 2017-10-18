× Deputies find $4K on man who told judge he was penniless

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Deputies found more than $4,000 in the clothes of an Ohio man who told a judge he couldn’t pay a fine, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

After pleading guilty to a cocaine possession charge during a hearing on Oct. 5, 36-year-old Lawrence W. Knox told Judge Richard A. Frye he was penniless and couldn’t afford to pay a fine.

While being processed for his six-year sentence, deputies found Knox had $4,060 in his clothes.

When Judge Frye learned about the money, he gave Knox the maximum fine of $20,000.

$2,000 was ordered to go to Knox’s attorney, Michael Hayes, who’d been shorted on his fees. The rest was applied toward the fine.