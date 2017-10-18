Trump: Dem congresswoman ‘totally fabricated’ his remarks to widow of fallen soldier

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump denied Wednesday that he told the widow of a U.S. serviceman killed in an ambush in Niger that “he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt.”

Rep. Frederica Wilson, made the claim Tuesday night, saying she was present when the call took place. Sgt. La David Johnson was among the four U.S. soldiers killed by enemy fire in an October 4th ambush in Niger.

Trump denied Wilson’s claim in a Wednesday morning tweet, saying she “totally fabricated” the accusation and said he had proof, though didn’t immediately provide any.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Wilson said she listened to part of the call on speakerphone while riding with the serviceman’s widow in a car.

“The President’s conversations with the families of American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice are private,” a White House official told CNN when asked to confirm the remark.

He clearly reveres America’s fighting men and women. He often boasts about their prowess, has surrounded himself with hard-charging generals and has vowed to reinvent veterans’ health care.

The latest episode — in which Trump falsely claimed Barack Obama didn’t call the families of dead soldiers — is revealing because it shows how Trump lashes out whenever he believes his conduct or character is under attack.

Both Presidents George W. Bush and Obama spent extended time with wounded soldiers and relatives of those killed, often without publicizing their visits. Obama made calls and wrote letters to families of the fallen, former senior administration officials said. Bush also wrote letters expressing condolences.

After initially attacking Obama’s record on paying homage to the fallen at a news conference on Monday, Trump tried to walk it back, admitting in a later answer that he did not actually know what Obama had done.

“I don’t know what Bush did. I don’t know what Obama did … I believe his policy was somewhat different than my policy,” Trump said on Monday. “I can tell you, my policy is I have called every one of them.”

At the time he spoke, Trump had not yet sent out letters of condolence nor called relatives of four US soldiers killed in an ISIS ambush in Niger on October 4. The letters went out Monday afternoon, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, and by late Tuesday, Trump had spoken to all four families.

‘Toughest’ duty

Putting aside the fact that many more soldiers died on the watches of Bush and Obama, with the Iraq and Afghanistan wars raging at a much higher intensity than they have done so far in Trump’s presidency, his comments showed a willingness to politicize an issue that both his predecessors considered sacred.

Trump isn’t really helping himself, since by raising the actions of those who came before him he distracted attention from his own attempt to express the overbearing responsibility every president feels when confronted with the cost of sending troops to war. He confessed Monday that his “toughest” duty is calling relatives of the fallen.

Trump positioned himself as a spokesman for veterans throughout his campaign, praising their service, pledging to overhaul the beleaguered Department of Veterans Affairs and even holding a fundraiser for veterans when he decided to skip a Republican primary debate.

Early in his presidential tenure, he also won plaudits for his tasteful remembrance of Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens, a Navy SEAL killed in a controversial Yemen raid, during his address to a joint session of Congress. Carryn, Owens’ widow, garnered 2 minutes and 11 seconds of thunderous, sustained applause when Trump acknowledged her.

But the President dug himself in deeper on Tuesday in a Fox News Radio interview, dragging up the death in Afghanistan of the son of his chief of staff John Kelly, apparently as a tool to deflect political blame.

“I don’t know, you could ask Gen. Kelly, did he get a call from Obama? I don’t know what Obama’s policy was,” Trump said.

Kelly, a four-star general when his son was killed in 2010, has rarely referred to his loss in public. Since he declined interview requests, it is not known how he feels about his boss raising his personal agony in the heat of a political fight.

But the comments baffled John McCain, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“I don’t know what to think about that. I think that our first objective has to be to honor the service and sacrifice of these young people who have given their lives,” the Arizona senator told CNN.