Cone Denim White Oak plant in Greensboro to close; more than 170 jobs lost

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Cone Denim White Oak plant in Greensboro is closing, according to a news release from the City of Greensboro.

International Textile Group (ITG) announced Wednesday it will shut down operations at the plant later this year.

“We are saddened by today’s announcement. The City of Greensboro is committed to helping these employees and their families plan for their futures with the resources available at Guilford County Workforce Development,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said in a statement. “This loss is regrettable, as Cone Denim has long been an important part of our City’s history and heritage. That will not change, especially as International Textile Group will retain its headquarters, community involvement, product development and other corporate and division activities in Greensboro. We remain optimistic about Greensboro’s employment prospects, as we chart an aggressive path toward new economic development with our regional partners.”

As a result of the closure, more than 170 jobs will be lost, according to the City of Greensboro.

Construction on the White Oak plant began in 1902 and the first bobbin of yarn was produced on April 20, 1905, according to Cone Denim’s website.

For more information about Guilford County Workforce Development, click here.